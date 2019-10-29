Bulgaria’s army on Tuesday dispatched helicopters and heavy machinery to fight the fire, which first erupted on the Bulgarian side of the mountain.
In Serbia, emergency official Predrag Maric says he expects an Ilyushin-76 plane to arrive from Russia in the coming days.
Russia and Serbia jointly run a disaster relief center in southern Serbia that has sparked Western concerns about Russian influence in the Balkans.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD