The video of the alleged bribery was posted on YouTube on Nov. 17. It apparently shows the Russian diplomat giving the Serbian agent a bag during a meeting in Belgrade. Later, the Serbian takes out an envelope with money from what seems like the same bag.
Serbia’s Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin told the Tanjug news agency that the “situation is very serious.”
Serbia is seeking membership in the European Union but maintains close ties with Russia.
