The two allegedly helped board seven migrants into containers on a freight train to Croatia.
The migrants apparently died inside the containers at some point. Their decomposed bodies were discovered last week by workers in Paraguay, where the shipment eventually ended up, authorities said.
The incidents highlights the dangers migrants face while trying to reach wealthy Western European countries. Thousands remain stuck in Serbia and other Balkan countries and many seek help from people smugglers to cross the borders illegally.
