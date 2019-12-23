The remaining people on the boat managed to swim to the Serbia shore, the report said.

Other Serbian media reported that the missing migrants include two children. The Blic daily said Serbian police have organized a search.

Police are yet to issue an official statement.

The incident highlights the perils migrants face as they try to reach Western Europe while fleeing violence and poverty at home.

Thousands of migrants remain in the Balkans looking for ways to move on toward wealthy EU nations.

