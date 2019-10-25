The Russian Defense Ministry said that the long-range S-400 and the short-range Pantsyr-S systems are taking part in the Slavic Shield-2019 exercise that envisages joint action by the Russian and Serbian militaries to fend off air attacks. The S-400 is to be returned to Russia after the six-day drills.
Serbia is Russia’s only remaining ally in the Balkans despite a proclaimed goal of joining the European Union.
