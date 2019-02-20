BELGRADE, Serbia — The office of Serbia’s openly gay Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says her partner has given birth to a baby boy.

A brief statement says the delivery on Wednesday went well and both the mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are “doing fine.”

Brnabic has earlier postponed a planned visit to Brussels.

Brnabic became Serbia’s first ever female and gay prime minister in 2017, in a surprise move in the Balkan country where gay people often face harassment and attacks.

Serbia has not legalized gay marriages.

Brnabic, a U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing professional, is an ally of Serbia’s populist president Aleksandar Vucic.

