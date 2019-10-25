Program President John Miller says the artwork will depict Sully sitting with his leash in his mouth, the “retrieve” task VetDogs trains its dogs to perform. It will show Sully wearing his America’s VetDogs vest with the Great Seal of the United States on its back.

The golden retriever assisted the former president for the last six months of his life before Bush’s death last November at age 94.

