A vigil will be held Sept. 28 and the funeral Mass is scheduled for Sept 29. Both services will be at Hartman Arena. The remains will be interred in a crypt inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Kapuan’s remains were identified in early March.
He was was captured on Nov. 2, 1950, near Unsan, North Korea, while tending to soldiers. He continued to minister to fellow prisoners until he died of pneumonia, the U.S. Defense Department has said.
In 1993, Kapaun was named a “Servant of God,” which is a preliminary step in the Catholic church’s lengthy process of canonization.