The settlement was reached in a lawsuit filed in July by Kenneth Caban Gonzalez, who was born in Puerto Rico and applied for a license after moving to southeast Georgia in 2017. The lawsuit alleged that Georgia treated Puerto Ricans differently from other U.S. citizen applicants — forcing them to take tests, seizing their documents for fraud reviews and quizzing them on details about the island.

Caban Gonzalez got a driver’s license Monday morning.

The lawsuit was filed by attorneys with the Southern Center for Human Rights and LatinoJustice PRLDEF.

Caban Gonzalez applied for a driver’s license in October 2017 after moving to Hinesville in southeast Georgia. Department staff kept his Puerto Rico driver’s license, his original birth certificate and his Social Security card and told him that he would be notified when to pick them up.

An investigator sent the documents to his supervisor, saying they did not appear to be legitimate. When Caban Gonzalez went to retrieve his documents in November 2017, he was accused of providing false documents and was arrested.

Agency staff learned two weeks later that the verification process it used for Puerto Rican documents was no longer valid, and federal authorities confirmed in the summer of 2018 that Caban Gonzalez’s documents were legitimate, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation report. But the charges against him weren’t dropped until last March.

Following the investigation, the Department of Driver Services fired one manager and demoted another, according to an agency statement in December.

Under the settlement agreement signed Jan. 31, the state also agreed to pay $40,000 to Caban Gonzalez and $60,000 to his attorneys.

The license transfer changes outlined in the agreement also apply to applicants from other U.S. territories, including Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa and the Northern Mariana Islands.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

2 dolphins found with stab, gunshot wounds

Two dolphins have been found with gruesome and life-ending injuries along Florida’s Gulf Coast in recent weeks, and federal authorities are offering a reward of up to $20,000 to help solve the case.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, one dolphin was discovered dead in waters off Naples in southwest Florida late last week. Officials said the animal had received bullet or stab wounds — or possibly both.

Also last week, the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge found a dolphin with a bullet in its left side along Pensacola Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Experts believe the two deaths might have stemmed from humans feeding the animals. When dolphins learn to associate people and boats with food, they can expose themselves to dangerous situations.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission urges people to not feed wild dolphins.

Since 2002, at least 29 dolphins have been stranded with evidence of being shot by guns or arrows or impaled with objects such as fishing spears. In May of 2019, a dolphin was found dead off Captiva Island with a fatal puncture wound to its head. An investigation into that death is still ongoing.

NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to those responsible for the recent dolphin deaths. Anyone with information can call 1-800-853-1964 and leave an anonymous tip.