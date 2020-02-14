The death of Terrence Franklin seven years ago sparked outrage, as protesters and civil rights activists — together with the enhanced audio of a bystander’s video — challenged the official version of events.

Police said Franklin was a burglary suspect, killed by SWAT team members in a dark, south Minneapolis basement after he grabbed an MP5 submachine gun and shot and injured two officers — a contention denied by the family and their attorneys. They said police ignored the more likely scenario of accidental or negligent discharge and failed to carry out gunshot residue testing on the suspect’s body. An internal police investigation cleared the officers and a grand jury said there was not enough evidence to prosecute.

But in an appeals court filing, the victim’s father, Walter Louis Franklin II, said the bystander’s video pointed to a 70-second gap between the time when the first shots were fired and the time officers shot his son — raising questions as to whether the unarmed suspect was in fact a threat. His attorneys argued his son was trying to surrender when he was shot. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suit — asserting excessive force, wrongful death and negligence — named officers Lucas Peterson and Michael Meath, former Chief Janeé Harteau and the city of Minneapolis as defendants.

There was no immediate comment from the Minneapolis police department.