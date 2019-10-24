Body cam and dash cam footage showed an officer identified as Benjamin Piazza cursing and striking Fredrico Wolfe with his fist several times in March 2018.

Piazza says in an affidavit he had stopped Wolfe and ordered him out of the vehicle after seeing Wolfe throw two baggies out of the window.

Wolfe and his attorney, Robin Flores, alleged that Piazza used excessive force

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD