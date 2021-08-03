County spokesman Sean Naron confirmed that an agreement has been reached but declined to comment on specifics, saying the parties were still finalizing a written agreement.
No agreement has been reached in the case of Gaines’ son, Kodi, who was 5 when he was injured in the shooting and has needed surgeries for his injuries, according to Kenneth Ravenell, the attorney representing the boy. He believed a resolution was close. Ravenell said he sent a proposal to the county last week in Kodi’s lawsuit but has not heard back.
In 2018, a jury awarded Gaines’ family $38 million, but that award was overturned the next year. Last year, a Maryland appeals court found that the Baltimore County court abused its discretion in overturning the jury verdict, potentially opening the door for a new civil trial.