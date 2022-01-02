Prince Andrew can't yet halt lawsuit, judge says: Prince Andrew's effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the United States — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed Monday on the prince's request to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told the prince's lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. The prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit "baseless." Kaplan, in a one-page order Friday, noted the prince's lawyers have requested that "extensive" materials be turned over by Giuffre by Jan. 14, including documents related to where she has lived. Kaplan's order expressed no opinion on the merits of the prince's claims that Giuffre should be disqualified from suing because she lives in Australia.