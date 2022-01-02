The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, about 15 miles north of Huntsville, local news outlets reported. Huntsville Utilities said service has been restored to parts of Hazel Green, but work continues with multiple downed power poles in the area.
The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.
The storms followed a system earlier Saturday that brought flooding to parts of Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Sunday that four tornadoes were confirmed. No injuries were reported. The strongest storm was an EF-2 tornado that caused significant damage in Hopkinsville, with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, the National Weather Service said.
Temperatures dipped Sunday after the severe weather rolled through, and winter storm warnings were posted from northern Alabama to southern New Jersey, with up to 7 inches of snow possible in some areas. Freeze warnings were posted from southern Texas to Mississippi.
— Associated Press
Congress
Cheney: Trump is 'at war' with 'rule of law'
Donald Trump’s actions while his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol show the former president is unfit for future office and could be held criminally responsible, said members of the House panel investigating the deadly 2021 riot.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the panel’s vice chair, described Trump’s “dereliction of duty” as he watched from the White House while events unfolded, and resisted calls from his children and allies to intervene.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), said the select committee, which he chairs, is looking at whether Trump’s actions were part of a broader plan, and whether they merit criminal referral to the Justice Department.
Trump “demonstrated he’s at war with the rule of law, that he’s willing to blow through every guardrail of democracy,” Cheney said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
Those warnings are taking on greater urgency as Thursday, the first anniversary of the attack, approaches. Trump, 75, continues to repeat false claims about his 2020 electoral defeat, and has hinted at plans to run for the White House in 2024. The House panel’s final report is expected by the end of the year.
Thompson, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” warned that the threats to U.S. institutions haven’t subsided.
“We came perilously close to losing our democracy on Jan. 6,” Thompson said. “Had those insurrectionists been successful, we’re not sure what we would have had.”
A year removed from the riots, threats to members of Congress continue to increase, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said on “Fox News Sunday.”
While law enforcement has addressed some of the intelligence failures of Jan. 6, the biggest challenge is a staffing shortage after 130 officers retired or resigned following the Capitol siege, Manger said.
— Bloomberg News
Prince Andrew can't yet halt lawsuit, judge says: Prince Andrew's effort to immediately block the progression of a lawsuit by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her when she was 17 — on the grounds that she no longer lives in the United States — was rejected by a federal judge as oral arguments were set to proceed Monday on the prince's request to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told the prince's lawyers they must turn over documents on the schedule set in the lawsuit brought in August by Virginia Giuffre. The prince's attorney, Andrew Brettler, has called the lawsuit "baseless." Kaplan, in a one-page order Friday, noted the prince's lawyers have requested that "extensive" materials be turned over by Giuffre by Jan. 14, including documents related to where she has lived. Kaplan's order expressed no opinion on the merits of the prince's claims that Giuffre should be disqualified from suing because she lives in Australia.
— Associated Press