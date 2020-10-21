Georgia’s national Mtavari TV channel reported that the hostage-taker was armed with a hand grenade and was demanding $500,000 in cash.
Mtavari TV spoke to one of the hostages, who said that the perpetrator was holding 19 people inside the bank, and showed footage of a room with people sitting on the floor and a man dressed in a military uniform covering his face and holding a rifle.
