Several hurt, some trapped in collapse at construction site

BOSTON — A building partially collapsed at a Boston construction site Wednesday afternoon, injuring at least three people and leading to reports that multiple people were trapped, authorities said. The collapse was reported around 1:45 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It occurred at a closed power plant in South Boston that is being redeveloped.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said in a tweet that two people were taken to the hospital and a third person was also treated.

“We have multiple units on scene for the structural collapse at the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston,” the agency tweeted.

Police said the injuries to one person were considered life-threatening.

The 15-acre site in South Boston is being redeveloped into a mixed-use property that includes residential, office, research and retail space, a hotel, and nearly 6 acres of new public open space, according to the Boston Planning and Development Agency.

It was the second collapse at a Boston construction site this year. A construction worker died in March when a parking garage being demolished collapsed.

