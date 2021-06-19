Damage from the storm was also felt in north Florida, where winds — in some cases reaching 85 mph — caused an 18-wheeler to flip on its side.
The National Hurricane Center declared Claudette organized enough to qualify as a named storm at 4 a.m. Saturday, well after the storm’s center of circulation had come ashore southwest of New Orleans.
Early Saturday, the storm dumped flooding rains north of Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana and along the Mississippi coast, inundating streets and, in some areas, pushing water into homes. Later, the storm was drenching the Florida panhandle and, well inland, a broad expanse of Alabama. The National Weather Service warned of possible tornadoes in north Florida and south Alabama. Residents of Pace, Fla., called 911 to report a possible twister that tore the roofs off two homes and damaged at least three others. “Nobody’s hurt,” said Sarah Whitfield, spokeswoman for Santa Rosa County, where the Florida homes were damaged.
Parts of inland Mississippi and Georgia were getting heavy rain from Claudette as well. And even though the storm was weakening, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for parts of the North Carolina coast, which could see the effects by Sunday night. The storm was forecast to cross into the Atlantic Ocean on Monday, and regain tropical storm strength over open water Tuesday.
— Associated Press
Man charged in attack of Asian American woman: A man arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 94-year-old Asian American woman in San Francisco in an unprovoked attack has been charged with attempted murder, the city's top prosecutor announced Friday. Daniel Cauich, 35, was also charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and elder abuse, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said. It wasn't immediately known if has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Ahn "Peng" Taylor was on her daily walk near her downtown apartment Wednesday when Cauich allegedly hit her in the head and stabbed her on the forearm, hip and torso. He then continued walking and threw away the knife, Boudin said. Taylor was taken to a hospital, where she is recovering, Boudin said.
— Associated Press