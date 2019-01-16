BELGRADE, Serbia — Thousands of people have marched in the capital of Serbia, demanding that the authorities find out who killed a moderate Serb politician in Kosovo a year ago.

Holding candles, the crowd Wednesday walked in silence to honor Oliver Ivanovic, who was gunned down in the Serb-dominated northern part of the Kosovo town of Mitrovica on Jan. 16, 2018.

No one has been charged in the attack. Assailants fled the scene in a car after shooting Ivanovic six times in the back.

Wednesday’s march was organized by the same groups behind weeks of protests against Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic. They say finding Ivanovic’s killers is crucial for the rule of law and justice.

Vucic attended a separate commemoration ceremony for Ivanovic earlier Wednesday.

Serbia has refused to recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.