Several tornadoes reported in Missouri

The National Weather Service said preliminary reports indicate up to six tornadoes may have touched down across northern Missouri. Teams were surveying the damage Monday, but the service said it could take days to fully assess the damage.
Fredericktown schools canceled classes for Monday because of “communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families” in the storm, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
Fredericktown is about 85 miles south of St. Louis.
The storms dropped heavy rain, leading to some flooding around tributaries and in low-lying areas.
The Weather Service reported over 2.5 inches of rain fell in the Chicago area during storms that started Sunday and continued into Monday. Peak winds of 48 mph were recorded at about 9:30 a.m. Monday at Chicago Midway International Airport.
The system continued east into the Ohio Valley on Monday, a Weather Service meteorologist based in St. Charles said.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Child's remains found with abandoned kids
Authorities discovered the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned siblings living in a Houston apartment, police said.
Harris County deputies responded Sunday afternoon to a call by a 15-year-old, who said that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room next to his, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
When the police arrived to the apartment complex in western Houston, they found the three minors, ages 15, 10 and 7, abandoned in an apartment and living for a long time in deplorable conditions, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
They also found remains that could be a minor’s and that appeared to have been abandoned there, also “for an extended period of time,” Gonzalez said. “And I emphasize extended.”
Police did not identify the children.
The teenager told the deputies that his parents hadn’t been living in the apartment with him and his two younger brothers for several months.
The youngest boys appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury, police said. They were taken to a hospital to be assessed and treated.
Gonzalez said the siblings apparently “were fending for each other” and that the 15-year-old was taking care of the younger children.
The mother of the children, as well as her boyfriend, were later located. Both were questioned and later released, Gonzalez said in a tweet on Monday.
The children were with Child Protective Services on Monday.
— Paulina Villegas