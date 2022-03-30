Mariners are asked to avoid the areas altogether or transit through them slowly. The first of the zones, located east of Boston, expired on Tuesday.

A zone located east of Virginia Beach, Virginia, expires on Thursday. Another east of Ocean City, Maryland, ends on Friday. Two more located east of Boston expire on April 2 and April 10, respectively.

A slow zone located southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, ends on April 7, and another west of Martha’s Vineyard ends April 8. A zone southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, expires April 8. Zones located southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and southeast of New York City end on April 10 and April 12, respectively.