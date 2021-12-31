The Long Beach health officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, ordered a temporary closure of all swimming areas of the city’s approximately 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) of beaches.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health closed Cabrillo, Point Fermin, White Point Park, Royal Palm and Rancho Palos Verdes beaches.
Authorities said the beaches would remain closed until testing of water samples shows bacteria levels are within state standards.
The Daily Breeze reported that the spill forced cancellation of the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro.