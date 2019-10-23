The lawsuit by Christopher Reed, Reginald Holden and Corey McClendon says some of the county’s sex offenders were told to either display the signs or face unspecified trouble. Long says a hearing is set for Thursday.

Long has said the signs comply with a state law that forbids sex offenders from participating in Halloween. Other counties including Spalding and Monroe have taken similar approaches. Last year, Monroe County Deputy Marilynn Fitts said sex offenders without signs would have to spend the night at the sheriff’s office.

