On Saturday, Justice issued a statement calling Jeffries’s behavior “sad” and “childish.”
The governor said he had expected to hear an apology from Jeffries by Saturday morning, “but all he has done is hide from the media and the criticism.”
Jeffries did not immediately respond to a request by the Associated Press for comment Saturday afternoon.
Jeffries, whose district includes a group of counties near the state capital of Charleston, posted the video Thursday. His account was set to private Friday afternoon.
— Associated Press
A Southern California man was arrested after being charged with joining the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol while trying to impersonate a member of the media on Jan. 6. Matthew Thomas Purse, 45, was arrested in Irvine on Friday to face federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, the Orange County Register reported. Purse was photographed in the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and black helmet marked with the word “press,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.
An officer was killed while responding to a disturbance call at a home in northwestern Louisiana, officials said. William Earl Collins Jr. was fatally shot while responding to the home in Doyline, and died just before 8 p.m. Friday, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said. Parker said Collins had been with the sheriff’s office for about 10 years. The suspect was barricaded inside the home for several hours after the shooting before being taken into custody and to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A bomb threat triggered temporary evacuations Saturday of two terminals at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in South Florida, but operations resumed after Broward County sheriffs deputies gave an all-clear. Deputies started evacuating Terminals 2 and 3 after a bomb threat was reported about 8:49 a.m., according to the agency’s Twitter account. They also barred entry to the entire airport and asked the public to avoid the area while a bomb squad investigated. Less than an hour later, deputies gave the all-clear.
— From news reports