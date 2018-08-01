CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s staff has turned over to authorities an exchange with a man who said he worked for the foreign ministry of Latvia and wanted to set up a phone interview with the country’s foreign minister and the senator.

The Daily Beast had reported Monday the man said the purpose was to discuss “prolongation of anti-Russian sanctions” and the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab.

A staffer for the Democratic senator, who has supported measures to counter Russia’s interference in U.S. elections, had proposed a date and time for the call. But Shaheen’s office contacted the Latvian Embassy first, which said the contact was fake.

A Shaheen staffer confirms the exchange was shared with law enforcement.

Shaheen, on CBS’ ”Face the Nation” Sunday, says staff have received phishing emails with social media accounts.

