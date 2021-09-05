Still, you could also read a case for streaming in Disney’s figures Sunday. “Shang-Chi,” the studio noted, premiered roughly similarly to “Black Widow,” which debuted with about $160 million globally, but took in an additional $60 million on Disney+ Premier Access. “Black Widow,” a much more well-known property, launched before the delta variant was widespread in North America. Its release prompted a lawsuit from star Scarlett Johansson, who argued the day-and-date approach breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings. Disney has said the release complied with Johansson’s contract and called the suit without merit.