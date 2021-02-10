The Midtown Krispy Kreme opened in 1965. It was one of the first locations established outside the company’s main bases of operations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.
After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches. O’Neal bought the store in 2016.
“I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever,” the Basketball Hall-of-Famer told WXIA-TV.
