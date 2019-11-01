Sharpton says that before the appointment he had planned to challenge the governor to create diversity on the court.
Carney has also nominated Justice Collins Seitz Jr. to become chief justice of the court, replacing retiring Leo Strine Jr. The state Senate is expected to consider Carney’s nominations Nov. 7.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD