OPELOUSAS, La. — A Louisiana sheriff’s office confirms that two people have been killed in a small plane crash on the levee of the Atchafalaya (ah-CHAF’-uh-leye-uh) River.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz tells news outlets the crash happened Wednesday.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says only the pilot and a passenger were in the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Lunsford says the single-engine Quicksilver Ultralight crashed around 12:15 p.m. under unknown circumstances. He says his agency will release the plane’s tail number after investigators verify it.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.