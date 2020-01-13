The van has stickers with the club’s name on both sides and back of the vehicle. The club keeps keys stored at the jail in the town of about 570 people, Undersheriff Chris Barr told The Denver Post.

The deputy had been conducting rounds of the six-cell jail when Williams and Webb hit her, threw her in a cell and closed the doors that automatically locked, Barr said.

The deputy kicked at the door and another inmate alerted another deputy, Barr said.

The deputy who was attacked was not seriously injured.

“She got an elbow in the face, but she’s fine,” Barr said.