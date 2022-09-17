Sheriff: 2 small planes collide mid-air near Denver, 3 dead

LONGMONT, Colo. — Two small airplanes collided in mid-air Saturday near Denver, killing three people, authorities said.
The collision happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement posted on Twitter that it was investigating a collision between a Cessna 172 and a Sonex Xenos aircraft near Longmont, Colorado.
Longmont is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Denver.
The Sonex Xenos is a light, aluminum, low-wing homebuilt aircraft that seats two. The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is a popular single-engine aircraft that seats four.