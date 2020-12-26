Jones did not provide details on how or when they died, and did not say whether investigators have a suspect.
“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public,” he said.
Deputies are investigating the deaths with the help of the Arkansas State Police. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions.
