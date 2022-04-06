Sheriff: 2 wounded, suspect dead, in shooting at SC plant

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fraenkische plant in Anderson County. Two people were wounded, one critically, and taken to a hospital, county Coroner Greg Shore told local media.

ANDERSON, S.C. — A suspect shot and wounded two employees at an industrial plant in southwest South Carolina before taking his own life, authorities said.

Sheriff Chad McBride said there were around 30 employees present at the time of the shooting. The workers fled to a nearby business, McBride said. He indicated during a press briefing that the employees at the plant included the two victims.