“It does appear that there were gunshots fired, but because of the wide area, we’re having to painstakingly go through the scene to try to determine what happened,” Lewis said.
All three people have been identified but their names won’t be released until family is notified, according to county coroner George Oliver. Autopsies have been scheduled for Thursday.
Pineville is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Charleston.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.