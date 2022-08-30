Sheriff: 4 found fatally shot in ND likely murder-suicide

The Towner County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to the field south of Cando, the county seat, about 6 p.m. Monday for a report of four unresponsive individuals.

CANDO, N.D. — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the deaths of four people found shot in a wheat field in rural northeast North Dakota as a murder-suicide.

Responding deputies found four bodies and secured the scene with the help of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies.

A firearm was found in possession of one of the individuals, the sheriff’s office said. Evidence at the scene indicates it was a murder-suicide case and that there is no know threat to the public, according to a statement from Sheriff Andrew Hillier.