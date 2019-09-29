GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A sheriff says four inmates have overpowered two corrections officers with a homemade weapon and escaped from a county jail in Ohio.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says the four men forced open a secured door at the jail in Gallipolis (gal-uh-puh-LEES’), along the Ohio River in southeast Ohio, early Sunday. Authorities said they had help from at least one person outside the jail.