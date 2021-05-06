The trainee, whom Lott identified Thursday as Jovan Collazo, then went to a nearby bus stop where children were waiting to be taken to Forest Lake Elementary School, Lott said, and boarded the bus while armed with the rifle.
“He told the bus driver he didn’t want to hurt anybody. He wanted him to drive him to the next town,” Lott said.
Some of the 18 children on the bus began using cellphones to call parents to let them know what was happening, Lott said. After some of the children asked repeatedly if Collazo planned to hurt them or the driver, he ordered the bus stopped, allowing the driver and children to get off, Lott said. He drove the bus several miles before abandoning it and the rifle.
Collazo then “went through neighborhoods” nearby, Lott said, looking for clothes. He was subsequently spotted by deputies and arrested without incident.
— Associated Press
IDAHO
2 students, custodian hurt in school shooting
A shooting at an eastern Idaho middle school Thursday left two students and a custodian injured, and a student was taken into custody, authorities said.
The victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said.
Police were called to Rigby Middle School about 9:15 a.m., after students and staff members heard gunfire. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, and students were evacuated to a nearby high school. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bryan Lovell said an investigation was underway.
Rigby is a small city about 95 miles southwest of Yellowstone National Park.
— Associated Press
CONNECTICUT
Pizza chef sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Bruno DiFabio, a celebrity pizza chef who owns restaurants in Connecticut and New York, was sentenced to 30 days in prison Thursday for tax evasion.
Federal prosecutors said DiFabio, 51, known as “Lord of the Pies,” schemed with others to hide income from the restaurants, resulting in a more than $800,000 loss in tax revenue to the federal government. He pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiracy to file false income tax returns and false payroll tax returns.
DiFabio has owned several restaurants including Pinocchio Pizza locations in Pound Ridge, N.Y., and the Connecticut towns of New Canaan and Wilton.
— Associated Press