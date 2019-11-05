Calderon Martinez is the mother of 11-year-old Angel Pacheco and 12-year-old America Pacheco. The children’s bodies were found in a burned home in Alexander County, North Carolina in June. Crews had previously searched the Catawba River for the mother’s body.

Mendez-Pena and Sanchez hadn’t been seen since the fire.

Thirty-year-old Areli Aguirre-Avilez and his 16-year-old girlfriend are charged with murder in the deaths of the mother and her children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD