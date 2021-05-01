“They were trying to find Mr. Barnes, who was in essence, in the woods somewhere,” Hagaman said. “Camping out isn’t the right word, but he was hiding in the woods or staying in the woods. Nobody knew exactly where he was. When that report came from the dad of the allegation of brandishing a weapon, then that’s when we decided, ‘Well, if he’s in the woods maybe wait him out and see if he’ll come out.’ But he never did. The follow-up to that was what led to our deadly encounter with him.”