The victim was identified as 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua Jr., who had only recently begun working at the restaurant.
The Orlando Sentinel reported that the Saturday night shooting followed a confrontation between Joshua and a woman over the length of time it took for a drive-through food order to be completed.
The woman was refunded her money, then left and returned with Rodriguez Tormes, authorities said. After a scuffle, deputies say Joshua was shot in the parking lot and later died at a hospital.
Jail records Sunday did not list an attorney for Rodriguez Tormes.
