DECATUR, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says the bodies of two children have been found buried behind a Guyton home.

Effingham County Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie tells the Savannah Morning News that the children’s father, 49-year-old Elwyn Crocker; stepmother, 33-year-old Candice Crocker; and step-grandmother 50-year-old Kim Wright, have been arrested on charges including child cruelty. He says deputies were told Wednesday night that 14-year-old Mary Crocker was feared dead.

He says deputies arrived at the girl’s home and were told conflicting stories about how she lived elsewhere. He says deputies searched the property and found the bodies, which are believed to be Mary and her brother, 14-year-old Elwyn Crocker Jr.

Mary hasn’t been seen since October, and the younger Elwyn hasn’t been seen since November 2016. Neither was reported missing. The sheriff says a third child is now in state custody.

