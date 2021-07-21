When Martinez-Nava saw the deputy, the man began running at the deputy with the knife pointed up and toward the officer, officials said. The deputy told the man to drop the knife, but he continued to charge, authorities said. The deputy fired his gun four times, striking the man.
Polk County Fire Rescue personnel took Martinez-Nava to a hospital, where he died about an hour later, authorities said. They added that suicide notes were found in Martinez-Nava’s clothes.
No injuries were reported to the deputy, who will remain on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated. Officials didn’t identify the races of Martinez-Nava or the deputy.