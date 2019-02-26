BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy who was shot during a standoff at a Tennessee home has died.

News outlets cite a statement from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as saying that deputy Steve Hinkle died Tuesday afternoon. The 65-year-old had been at a hospital since he was shot in an exchange of gunfire during the standoff on Saturday.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy promoted Hinkle to sergeant in a private ceremony.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation previously said in a statement that 44-year-old Jackie Scott Pendergrass had barricaded himself in the home and later was found dead inside.

The TBI says the deputies had received a request to check on Pendergrass’ welfare. It says they returned fire after he shot at them when they initially approached.

The shooting is still being investigated.

