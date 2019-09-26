Iberia Parish sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn says new leads prompted investigators to re-examine evidence and they determined the baby’s DNA matched that of a relative in a national database. He says DNA testing ultimately confirmed Charles was the baby’s mother.
It’s unclear whether Charles had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
Officers and community members had held a funeral for the baby in 1994.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD