JEANERETTE, La. — Louisiana authorities say DNA testing has helped them identify and arrest the mother of a baby girl found dead in a trash can 25 years ago.

News outlets report 50-year-old Sonia Charles was booked Wednesday into the Iberia Parish Jail on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities say “Baby Jane Doe” died of hypothermia on Jan. 24, 1994, in Jeanerette in south Louisiana.