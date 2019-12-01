The vehicle crashed again, and the driver and passenger fled. Mascara says the driver “aggressively resisted all attempts to comply” with a deputy’s orders. When he pulled a firearm, Mascara says the deputy fired, striking and killing him.
Authorities initially said the man was 20, but later identified him as 16-year-old Yemerson Melendez.
The deputy is on administrative leave.
