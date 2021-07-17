According to the sheriff’s department, deputies at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport began pursuing a vehicle driving near parked commercial airliners. It had crashed through the airport fence to gain access.
The chase continued as the vehicle headed toward the airport’s Coast Guard station. The suspect identified as Hamilton Moreno got out on foot, went into a Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and made it to the cockpit, where he was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.
The vehicle had previously been reported stolen in Tampa.
Hamilton Moreno faces a variety of charges, including grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, burglary and criminal mischief. He may also face federal charges, according to the sheriff’s news release.