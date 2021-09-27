Video surveillance at the temple caputured a woman igniting and throwing four firebombs over the gate onto the temple property. She was also seen on video placing a fifth lit firebomb in a mailbox on the temple grounds, the release said.
Deputies interviewed Cheung and arrested her on Sunday evening. She’s charged with five counts of using a fire bomb and one count of property damage at a religious facilty, jail records show. She remained in the Palm Beach County Jail on Monday morning, records show.
Arrest records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.
No additional details were immediately available.