CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities say a man who led officers on a long, high-speed chase through West Virginia was caught after he ran out of gas.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Harris was driving erratically on an interstate near Burning Springs then took off when a deputy tried to pull him over. He reached speeds of 125 mph as he led officials on a chase through four West Virginia counties before running out of gas near Jane Lew.