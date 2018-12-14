BURLINGTON, N.C. — A sheriff in North Carolina says a man jailed on a first-degree murder charge had an explosive escape plan.

Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson says 43-year-old Sean Damion Castorina sent a letter from jail containing bomb-making instructions. The sheriff says Castorina wanted two men to place the bomb on the jail’s south side, blowing a hole in the wall and allowing him to escape.

Fortunately for the sheriff, that letter went to the wrong address, and the recipient alerted authorities.

The Times-News of Burlington reports that Castorina now faces more charges, including felony conspiracy, planning to make a weapon of mass destruction and attempted escape. His would-be accomplices are also in jail, each one held on $1 million bonds.

___

Information from: Times-News, http://www.thetimesnews.com

