Gregory Allen Jones, 39, was captured Wednesday afternoon after leading police on a chase in Anderson, South Carolina, Monroe County sheriff’s officials said. That’s about three hours from the scene of Wednesday’s manhunt.
The police in South Carolina spotted the stolen SUV Jones was using and followed it, authorities said. They say a chase ensued and Jones wrecked.
