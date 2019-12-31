He had to be rescued by the fire department and taken to a hospital.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Anthony Demoss was later taken to jail and booked on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

He was being held in jail without bail Tuesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment for him.

