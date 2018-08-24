ENOREE, S.C. — Authorities say two police officers in South Carolina shot and killed a man who pointed a crossbow at them as they investigated a reported sexual assault against his estranged wife.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo said two deputies tried to get the man to drop the crossbow for 15 minutes, but gunshots were fired when the man pointed the weapon at two more officers as they arrived.

The names of the man and the officers haven’t been released.

Bobo said in a statement a woman called 911 Friday morning when her estranged husband came to her Enoree home and tried to sexually assault her.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating. Agency spokesman Thom Berry says the man killed and the deputies are white.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.